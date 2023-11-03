The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's five games this season have all gone under this contest's total of 227.5 points.
  • Denver has had an average of 214.4 points in its games this season, 13.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Nuggets are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Denver has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.
  • Denver has played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas played 41 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.
  • The average total points scored in Mavericks games last year (227.5) is 0.9 points higher than the total for this matchup.
  • The Mavericks went 30-51-0 ATS last year.
  • Dallas was underdogs 29 times last season and won eight, or 27.6%, of those games.
  • Last season, the Mavericks won two of their eight games when they were an underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.9% chance of a victory for Dallas.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets score 110.8 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 113.5 the Mavericks allow.
  • When Denver totals more than 113.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • Last year, the Mavericks were 13-28-0 at home against the spread (.317 winning percentage). On the road, they were 17-23-0 ATS (.415).
  • In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Dallas' games finished above the over/under at home (61%, 25 of 41) than on the road (46.3%, 19 of 41).
  • The Mavericks scored 114.2 points per game last season, only 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets conceded.
  • Dallas put together a 22-20 ATS record and were 26-16 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)

Nuggets Mavericks
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 114.2
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
33-15
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 22-20
42-6
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 26-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.1
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
36-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-27
40-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.