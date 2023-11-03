Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hardeman County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Hardeman County, Tennessee this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Hardeman County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Middleton High School at Dresden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dresden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
