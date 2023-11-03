Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week, we've got you covered below.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
DeKalb County High School at Red Bank High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stone Memorial High School at Hixson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hixson, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga Christian School at Davidson Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverdale Baptist Academy at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga Preparatory School at Gordonsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Gordonsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at Upperman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Baxter, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
