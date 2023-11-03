Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Hamblen County, Tennessee this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamblen County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Knoxville Halls High School at Morristown-Hamblen High School West