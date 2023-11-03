The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Friday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Desmond Bane, Shaedon Sharpe and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -112) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Friday's over/under for Bane is 25.5 points. That is 1.5 more than his season average of 24.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

Bane's season-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Bane has connected on 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Get Bane gear at Fanatics!

Xavier Tillman Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -122)

Xavier Tillman's 12.7 points per game are 3.2 higher than Friday's prop total.

He has collected nine rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Tillman's assists average -- three -- is 0.5 higher than Friday's prop bet (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -112) 7.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Friday's prop bet for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 20.5 points, 5.5 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 6.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Jackson, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -110) 5.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 19.3 points Sharpe scores per game are 3.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).

Sharpe's assist average -- 2.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Friday's over/under (4.5).

Sharpe has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.