On Friday, November 3, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) face the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers last season were 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Desmond Bane posted 21.5 points, 5 boards and 4.4 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart recorded 11.5 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Steven Adams' numbers last season were 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 59.7% from the field.

Xavier Tillman posted 7 points, 5 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he put up 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Per game, Deandre Ayton put up points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season. He also put up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jerami Grant's numbers last season were 20.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He made 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Anfernee Simons posted 21.1 points, 2.6 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon posted 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He made 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 2 triples per game.

Last season, Shaedon Sharpe averaged 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He made 47.2% of his shots from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Trail Blazers Grizzlies 113.4 Points Avg. 116.9 117.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113 47.4% Field Goal % 47.5% 36.5% Three Point % 35.1%

