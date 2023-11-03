Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Greene County, Tennessee this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Greene County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
North Greene High School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fulton High School at Greeneville High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chuckey-Doak High School at Alcoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Alcoa, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
