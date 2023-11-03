Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Davidson County, Tennessee has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Father Ryan High School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit High School at Antioch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Antioch, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheatham County Central High School at East Nashville Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga Christian School at Davidson Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Academy of Knoxville at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cane Ridge High School at Brentwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford STEM Magnet School at White House Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: White House, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplewood High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fairview, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverdale Baptist Academy at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy at Donelson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.