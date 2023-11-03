Davidson County, Tennessee has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Father Ryan High School at Knoxville Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit High School at Antioch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Antioch, TN

Antioch, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheatham County Central High School at East Nashville Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattanooga Christian School at Davidson Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Christian Academy of Knoxville at Christ Presbyterian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cane Ridge High School at Brentwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford STEM Magnet School at White House Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: White House, TN

White House, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplewood High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fairview, TN

Fairview, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverdale Baptist Academy at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy at Donelson Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School