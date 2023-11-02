College football Week 10 action includes seven games with Sun Belt teams. Check out the article below to see up-to-date the top performers and results.

Jump to Matchup:

South Alabama vs. Troy

Week 10 Sun Belt Results

Troy 28 South Alabama 10

Pregame Favorite: Troy (-5.5)

Troy (-5.5) Pregame Total: 44.5

Troy Leaders

Passing: Gunnar Watson (19-for-27, 271 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Gunnar Watson (19-for-27, 271 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kimani Vidal (24 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)

Kimani Vidal (24 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Chris Lewis (5 TAR, 4 REC, 120 YDS, 3 TDs)

South Alabama Leaders

Passing: Gio Lopez (17-for-27, 155 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Gio Lopez (17-for-27, 155 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: La'Damian Webb (15 ATT, 53 YDS, 1 TD)

La'Damian Webb (15 ATT, 53 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Caullin Lacy (11 TAR, 9 REC, 89 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Troy South Alabama 400 Total Yards 252 271 Passing Yards 155 129 Rushing Yards 97 1 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 10 Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Arkansas State Red Wolves

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Centennial Bank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Louisiana (-8.5)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Old Dominion Monarchs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-1)

No. 23 James Madison Dukes at Georgia State Panthers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-5.5)

UL Monroe Warhawks at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

M.M. Roberts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Southern Miss (-3)

Georgia Southern Eagles at Texas State Bobcats

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Georgia Southern (-2)

Marshall Thundering Herd at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Fubo Favorite: Appalachian State (-3.5)

