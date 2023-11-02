The Tennessee Titans (3-4) go on the road to match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Titans

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

Titans Insights

This season the Titans rack up just 2.1 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Steelers give up (21).

The Titans collect 86 fewer yards per game (296.6) than the Steelers give up per matchup (382.6).

Tennessee rushes for 115.9 yards per game, 21.2 fewer than the 137.1 Pittsburgh allows per outing.

The Titans have turned the ball over eight times, seven fewer times than the Steelers have forced turnovers (15).

Titans Away Performance

In road games, the Titans score 11.3 points per game and concede 22. That's less than they score overall (18.9), and more than they allow (20).

The Titans' average yards gained on the road (242.3) is lower than their overall average (296.6). But their average yards conceded away from home (373.7) is higher than overall (339.4).

Tennessee racks up 169.3 passing yards per game away from home (11.4 less than its overall average), and gives up 260.3 in road games (28.3 more than overall).

On the road, the Titans rack up 73 rushing yards per game and concede 113.3. That's less than they gain overall (115.9), and more than they allow (107.4).

The Titans' offensive third-down percentage in away games (25%) is lower than their overall average (33.7%). And their defensive third-down percentage on the road (50%) is higher than overall (38.5%).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Indianapolis L 23-16 CBS 10/15/2023 Baltimore L 24-16 NFL Network 10/29/2023 Atlanta W 28-23 CBS 11/2/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 11/26/2023 Carolina - FOX

