The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) play the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 37 in the outing.

This week's game that pits the Steelers against the Titans is a good opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Read on for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Titans vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Titans have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Steelers have been tied two times and have been losing five times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging one points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Titans have won the second quarter two times, been outscored three times, and tied two times in seven games this season.

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up six points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

In terms of scoring in the third quarter, the Titans have won the third quarter in five games and have lost the third quarter in two games.

In seven games this season, the Steelers have won the third quarter two times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Titans' seven games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, lost five times, and tied one time.

In seven games this season, the Steelers have been outscored in the fourth quarter five times and outscored their opponent two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 3.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in that quarter.

Titans vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Titans have been leading three times and have trailed four times.

In seven games this year, the Steelers have had the lead after the first half one time and have trailed after the first half six times.

2nd Half

So far this year, the Titans have won the second half in three games, and they've been outscored in the second half in four games.

The Steelers have won the second half in two games this season (2-0 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in five games (2-3).

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 10.1 points on average in the second half.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.