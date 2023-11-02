Coming off a victory last time out, the Seattle Kraken will host the Nashville Predators (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to see the Kraken and Predators meet on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Kraken Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/12/2023 Predators Kraken 3-0 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 26 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 11th in the league.

With 25 goals (2.8 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Predators have allowed 24 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (25 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 9 1 7 8 7 4 0% Ryan O'Reilly 9 4 3 7 2 10 54.2% Roman Josi 9 1 5 6 6 0 - Thomas Novak 9 4 2 6 6 11 42.9% Colton Sissons 9 5 0 5 2 2 49.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken rank 27th in goals against, giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.

The Kraken rank 23rd in the league with 24 goals scored (2.4 per game).

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 24 goals over that time.

Kraken Key Players