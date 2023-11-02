Should you wager on DeAndre Hopkins hitting paydirt in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 9 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Hopkins' 504 yards receiving (72 per game) top the Titans. He has 31 receptions (on 53 targets) and three TDs.

In one of seven games this year, Hopkins has registered a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

DeAndre Hopkins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3

