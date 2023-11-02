Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 9. If you're looking for Hopkins' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the passing game, Hopkins has been targeted 53 times, with season stats of 504 yards on 31 receptions (16.3 per catch) and three TDs.
DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Chris Moore (DNP/nir - personal): 5 Rec; 140 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Josh Whyle (FP/concussion): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Titans vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hopkins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|53
|31
|504
|94
|3
|16.3
Hopkins Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|13
|7
|65
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|5
|4
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|7
|3
|48
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|6
|4
|63
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|11
|8
|140
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|5
|1
|20
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|6
|4
|128
|3
