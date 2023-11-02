The Week 9 NFL schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Baltimore Ravens.

There are typically plenty of NFL player prop bets offered for each and every game. Scroll down to see what opportunities you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week's slate.

Titans at Steelers

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 2

8:15 PM ET on November 2 Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Kenny Pickett Props: 219.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 9.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

219.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 9.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Derrick Henry Props: 72.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) / 11.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Dolphins at Chiefs

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 5

9:30 AM ET on November 5 Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!) Patrick Mahomes II Props: 284.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

284.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Tua Tagovailoa Props: 275.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Cardinals at Browns

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 5

1:00 PM ET on November 5 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Seahawks at Ravens

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 5

1:00 PM ET on November 5 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Lamar Jackson Props: 232.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 40.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Rams at Packers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 5

1:00 PM ET on November 5 Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jordan Love Props: 217.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Commanders at Patriots

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 5

1:00 PM ET on November 5 Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bears at Saints

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 5

1:00 PM ET on November 5 Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Derek Carr Props: 241.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 2.5 RUSH YDS (O:-105 | U:-125)

Vikings at Falcons

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 5

1:00 PM ET on November 5 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Buccaneers at Texans

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 5

1:00 PM ET on November 5 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) C.J. Stroud Props: 241.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 6.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Colts at Panthers

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 5

4:05 PM ET on November 5 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Cowboys at Eagles

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 5

4:25 PM ET on November 5 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jalen Hurts Props: 245.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 30.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

245.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 30.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) Dak Prescott Props: 249.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

Giants at Raiders

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 5

4:25 PM ET on November 5 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bills at Bengals

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on November 5

8:20 PM ET on November 5 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Joe Burrow Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 16.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 16.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) Josh Allen Props: 267.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 26.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)

Chargers at Jets

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 6

8:15 PM ET on November 6 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

