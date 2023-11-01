Xavier Tillman NBA Player Preview vs. the Jazz - November 1
The Memphis Grizzlies, Xavier Tillman included, hit the court versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
Now let's examine Tillman's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Jazz
- Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-120)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+106)
- Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-175)
Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Jazz were 24th in the league defensively last year, giving up 118 points per contest.
- In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last year, allowing 43.5 per game.
- The Jazz allowed 25 assists per contest last season (10th in the NBA).
- Looking at three-point defense, the Jazz were ranked 18th in the league last year, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.
Xavier Tillman vs. the Jazz
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/15/2023
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/8/2023
|33
|9
|9
|3
|0
|0
|3
|10/31/2022
|17
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10/29/2022
|11
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
