With a record of 4-5, the Vanderbilt Commodores' next matchup is versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Upcoming Vanderbilt games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Texas Tech N 7:30 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Western Carolina H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Memphis A 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Dartmouth H 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Alabama H 3:30 PM
Tue, Jan 9 LSU A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Ole Miss A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Auburn H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Mississippi State A 3:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Tennessee H 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Auburn A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Missouri H 3:30 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Kentucky H 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 South Carolina A 1:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Texas A&M H 7:00 PM

Vanderbilt's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Dickies Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Vanderbilt players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ezra Manjon 7 16.1 3.6 3.9 1.4 0.0 45.9% (34-74) 33.3% (5-15)
Evan Taylor 9 10.4 3.2 0.3 0.7 0.4 36.7% (29-79) 34.0% (16-47)
Tyrin Lawrence 5 13.2 4.6 2.4 1.6 0.0 44.2% (19-43) 29.4% (5-17)
Jason Rivera-Torres 9 7.0 3.2 0.6 0.8 0.2 37.3% (22-59) 40.0% (10-25)
Tasos Kamateros 9 6.8 1.7 0.1 0.1 0.1 51.4% (19-37) 45.2% (14-31)

