The UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) will be on the road against the the Troy Trojans on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 4:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.
Upcoming UT Martin games
UT Martin's next matchup information
- Opponent: Troy Trojans
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Trojan Arena
Top UT Martin players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kenley McCarn
|7
|14.0
|4.1
|3.0
|1.9
|0.6
|36.1% (35-97)
|28.2% (11-39)
|Anaya Brown
|7
|12.0
|6.3
|0.6
|1.4
|1.7
|47.1% (33-70)
|36.4% (4-11)
|Norah Clark
|7
|8.1
|3.3
|1.0
|0.9
|0.4
|54.3% (25-46)
|37.5% (6-16)
|Lexi Rubel
|7
|7.7
|5.7
|3.0
|1.1
|0.4
|46.8% (22-47)
|0.0% (0-5)
|Morgan Borgstadt
|5
|9.6
|4.0
|1.6
|2.2
|0.6
|48.0% (12-25)
|60.0% (3-5)
