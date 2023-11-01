The UT Martin Skyhawks (5-4) will be at home against the Ecclesia Royals on Sunday, December 10 (tipping off at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

If you're looking to see the UT Martin Skyhawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UT Martin games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UT Martin's next matchup information

Opponent: Ecclesia Royals

Ecclesia Royals Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Skyhawk Arena

Skyhawk Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UT Martin's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UT Martin players

Shop for UT Martin gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jordan Sears 9 19.2 3.6 4.3 1.1 0.1 47.4% (63-133) 46.3% (19-41) Jacob Crews 9 17.6 9.3 1.2 1.1 0.3 50.9% (56-110) 43.5% (27-62) Issa Muhammad 9 11.2 8.9 1.9 1.2 0.4 51.8% (43-83) 25.0% (2-8) Justus Jackson 9 8.9 1.7 1.9 0.6 0.0 44.3% (31-70) 43.3% (13-30) KK Curry 9 8.7 4.4 0.7 0.9 0.7 43.9% (25-57) 22.2% (2-9)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.