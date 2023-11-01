It's not enough to simply be a fan of UT Martin. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Skyhawks by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

UT Martin team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jordan Sears 7 22.3 3.6 3.9 1.3 0.1 Jacob Crews 7 16.3 9.7 1.0 1.3 0.4 Issa Muhammad 7 11.7 8.9 2.3 1.4 0.6 KK Curry 7 9.0 4.9 0.6 1.0 0.7 Jalen Myers 7 7.6 5.1 1.1 0.7 0.1 Justus Jackson 7 7.1 1.6 1.4 0.7 0.0 Koby Jeffries 7 4.1 2.3 1.0 0.1 0.4 Sebastian Mendoza 5 3.6 2.0 1.2 0.8 0.0 Christian Fussell 7 2.3 2.9 0.3 0.7 0.3 Desmond Williams 7 2.0 1.4 1.3 0.7 0.0

UT Martin season stats

This season, UT Martin has won five games so far (5-2).

The Skyhawks are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 2-1 on the road, while going 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

In its signature win of the season, UT Martin took down the North Alabama Lions in a 105-103 win overtime win on November 22.

The Skyhawks have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, UT Martin has no games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming UT Martin games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Rice A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 McNeese A 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Ecclesia H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 NC State A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Evansville A 8:00 PM

