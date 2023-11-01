When you're rooting for Tennessee during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Volunteers' women's team's recent numbers and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Tennessee Volunteers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Tennessee team leaders

Want to buy Sara Puckett's jersey? Or another Tennessee player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Sara Puckett 7 13.7 6.0 1.0 0.9 0.1 Jewel Spear 7 13.1 5.3 2.1 0.4 0.0 Jasmine Powell 6 12.7 4.2 1.8 0.8 0.2 Karoline Striplin 7 10.6 5.1 1.0 0.3 0.7 Jillian Hollingshead 7 7.3 6.9 1.0 0.7 0.6 Destinee Wells 7 7.0 2.4 3.9 0.4 0.0 Rickea Jackson 2 22.0 12.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 Tess Darby 7 5.1 4.9 1.0 0.9 0.3 Kaiya Wynn 7 4.9 2.1 0.9 0.6 0.1 Tamari Key 6 1.5 2.3 0.2 0.2 0.3

Tennessee season stats

Tennessee has a 4-3 record so far this season.

The Volunteers are 3-1 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Tennessee's signature win this season came in a 76-73 victory on November 25 against the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 61) in the RPI.

The Volunteers have played three games this season against Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-3 in those contests.

There are six games against Top 25 teams remaining on Tennessee's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Volunteers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Tennessee games

Check out the Volunteers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Ohio State H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Middle Tennessee N 7:30 PM Sun, Dec 10 Eastern Kentucky H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Wofford H 6:30 PM Sun, Dec 31 Liberty A 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Tennessee this season.

Check out the Volunteers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.