The Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) will next be in action at home against the Illinois Fighting Illini, on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Tennessee Volunteers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Tennessee games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Illinois H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 Georgia Southern H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 NC State N 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Tarleton State H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Norfolk State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Ole Miss H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Mississippi State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Georgia A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Florida H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Vanderbilt A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 South Carolina H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Kentucky A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 LSU H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Texas A&M A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 14 Arkansas A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Thompson-Boling Arena
  • Broadcast: CBS

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Tennessee's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Tennessee players

Shop for Tennessee gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dalton Knecht 8 19.0 4.6 1.9 0.5 0.8 49.1% (53-108) 39.0% (16-41)
Josiah-Jordan James 8 11.4 6.6 1.6 1.9 0.5 49.2% (31-63) 42.9% (12-28)
Jordan Gainey 8 11.0 2.3 1.8 1.4 0.3 35.2% (31-88) 32.0% (16-50)
Jonas Aidoo 8 9.8 7.1 1.3 0.6 1.8 51.6% (33-64) 28.6% (2-7)
Santiago Vescovi 8 7.5 3.4 2.5 1.3 0.0 39.1% (18-46) 31.3% (10-32)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.