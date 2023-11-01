Buy Tickets for Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Games
The Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) will next be in action at home against the Illinois Fighting Illini, on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Tennessee games
Tennessee's next matchup information
- Opponent: Illinois Fighting Illini
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Broadcast: CBS
Top Tennessee players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Dalton Knecht
|8
|19.0
|4.6
|1.9
|0.5
|0.8
|49.1% (53-108)
|39.0% (16-41)
|Josiah-Jordan James
|8
|11.4
|6.6
|1.6
|1.9
|0.5
|49.2% (31-63)
|42.9% (12-28)
|Jordan Gainey
|8
|11.0
|2.3
|1.8
|1.4
|0.3
|35.2% (31-88)
|32.0% (16-50)
|Jonas Aidoo
|8
|9.8
|7.1
|1.3
|0.6
|1.8
|51.6% (33-64)
|28.6% (2-7)
|Santiago Vescovi
|8
|7.5
|3.4
|2.5
|1.3
|0.0
|39.1% (18-46)
|31.3% (10-32)
