It's not enough to simply be a fan of Tennessee. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Volunteers by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Tennessee Volunteers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Tennessee team leaders

Want to buy Dalton Knecht's jersey? Or another Tennessee player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dalton Knecht 7 20.3 4.9 1.9 0.6 0.9 Jordan Gainey 7 11.6 2.3 1.6 1.4 0.3 Josiah-Jordan James 7 10.9 6.7 1.0 1.7 0.6 Jonas Aidoo 7 8.7 7.0 0.9 0.7 1.9 Santiago Vescovi 7 7.6 3.3 2.4 1.3 0.0 Jahmai Mashack 7 5.6 2.7 0.9 0.9 0.4 Zakai Zeigler 7 4.9 2.0 3.6 0.6 0.0 Tobe Awaka 6 3.7 2.8 0.2 0.3 0.5 Freddie Filione V 3 2.3 1.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 J.P. Estrella 6 1.0 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.3

Tennessee season stats

This season, Tennessee has won four games so far (4-3).

The Volunteers are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 1-1 on the road, while going 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the Wisconsin Badgers, a top 100 team in the RPI, Tennessee notched its best win of the season on November 10, an 80-70 road victory.

The Volunteers are winless this season in three games against Top 25 teams.

Tennessee has seven games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Volunteers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Tennessee games

Check out the Volunteers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 George Mason H 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Illinois H 12:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Georgia Southern H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 NC State N 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Tarleton State H 6:30 PM

Check out the Volunteers this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.