If you're a big fan of Tennessee Tech women's basketball, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Golden Eagles apparel. For more details, keep reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Tennessee Tech team leaders

Want to buy Maaliya Owens' jersey? Or another Tennessee Tech player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Maaliya Owens 6 11.7 4.2 1.2 1.0 0.3 Reghan Grimes 6 9.5 4.7 1.5 0.8 0.2 Reagan Hurst 6 9.5 2.5 1.7 1.3 0.0 Yaubryon Chambers 6 8.0 2.7 1.3 1.8 0.8 Anna Walker 6 6.8 3.2 1.7 0.5 0.8 Jennifer Sullivan 6 5.2 1.7 1.0 0.7 0.0 Peyton Carter 6 4.7 3.8 2.2 1.3 0.0 Kiera Hill 6 4.5 1.8 0.7 0.7 0.2 Cayla Cowart 6 2.2 1.7 3.0 0.8 0.2 Harley Paynter 5 1.4 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.0

Tennessee Tech season stats

Tennessee Tech has only two wins (2-4) this season.

The Golden Eagles have one home win this year (1-1), are 0-2 on the road and are 1-1 in neutral-site games.

In terms of its signature win this season, Tennessee Tech took down the Stetson Hatters on November 25. The final score was 65-59.

The Golden Eagles, so far this season, have played zero games versus Top 25 teams.

Tennessee Tech has no games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Golden Eagles? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Tennessee Tech games

Check out the Golden Eagles in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Kentucky A 1:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Middle Tennessee H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Tennessee Wesleyan H 12:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Northern Kentucky H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 North Alabama A 7:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Tennessee Tech this season.

Check out the Golden Eagles this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.