Tennessee Tech team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Rodney Johnson Jr. 6 14.3 5.7 0.8 0.2 0.5 David Early 7 12.0 2.4 1.0 0.7 0.0 Josiah Davis 7 11.3 5.6 2.1 1.0 0.0 Jayvis Harvey 5 14.0 5.8 2.4 0.4 0.4 Daniel Egbuniwe 7 8.0 5.4 1.9 0.6 1.7 Grant Strong 7 4.6 3.3 1.7 0.0 0.1 Kyle Layton 7 3.3 1.0 0.7 0.6 0.1 Jerome Beya 7 1.7 0.7 0.1 0.3 0.0 David Craig 7 1.3 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 Rylee Samons 4 2.3 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.0

Tennessee Tech season stats

Tennessee Tech's record is just just 2-5 so far this season.

The Golden Eagles have one home win (1-2) and one road win (1-3) this year.

When Tennessee Tech defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose, who are ranked No. 271 in the RPI, on November 22 by a score of 79-75 in overtime, it was its best win of the year thus far.

The Golden Eagles, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, sport a record of 0-1.

There are 24 games left on Tennessee Tech's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Tennessee Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 North Alabama A 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Alice Lloyd H 4:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 East Tennessee State A 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Bethel (TN) H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 North Alabama H 4:00 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.