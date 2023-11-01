The Tennessee State Tigers women (2-6) will next play at home against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, on Friday, December 15 at 6:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Tennessee State games

Tennessee State's next matchup information

Opponent: Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Eastern Kentucky Colonels Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Gentry Complex

Top Tennessee State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sanaa' St. Andre 7 11.4 2.7 1.1 1.4 0.0 33.0% (31-94) 26.1% (6-23) Caitlin Anderson 8 8.8 3.4 2.5 1.9 0.1 34.3% (23-67) 0.0% (0-4) Eboni Williams 8 7.8 4.6 0.1 1.4 0.0 45.2% (28-62) 28.6% (2-7) Zyion Shannon 8 6.5 1.4 0.9 1.4 0.0 31.6% (18-57) 12.5% (2-16) Aaniya Webb 8 4.6 2.6 0.6 0.6 0.0 22.9% (11-48) 14.3% (4-28)

