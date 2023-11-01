Middle Tennessee (7-3) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

If you're looking to catch the Middle Tennessee Raiders in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Middle Tennessee games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Tennessee Tech A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 SFA H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Northern Kentucky H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Grand Canyon A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Louisiana Tech A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Sam Houston A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 UTEP H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 New Mexico State H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Jacksonville State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Florida International A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Western Kentucky H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Liberty H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Florida International H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 New Mexico State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 UTEP A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Middle Tennessee's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hooper Eblen Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Middle Tennessee's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Middle Tennessee players

Shop for Middle Tennessee gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Anastasiia Boldyreva 10 15.0 7.7 1.1 1.0 3.1 52.1% (62-119) 36.4% (4-11)
Savannah Wheeler 10 13.4 4.8 4.8 1.0 0.2 39.3% (46-117) 30.3% (10-33)
Ta'Mia Scott 10 13.0 5.5 1.3 1.8 0.4 50.5% (47-93) 43.3% (13-30)
Jalynn Gregory 10 11.3 4.0 3.1 2.1 0.3 25.7% (28-109) 26.3% (20-76)
Courtney Whitson 10 10.7 5.6 2.4 1.0 0.3 43.5% (37-85) 39.1% (25-64)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.