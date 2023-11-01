Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Middle Tennessee Raiders! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more about the women's team.

Middle Tennessee team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Anastasiia Boldyreva 8 15.5 7.5 0.8 0.9 2.8 Savannah Wheeler 8 14.0 4.4 5.3 1.3 0.3 Ta'Mia Scott 8 12.5 5.9 1.3 2.1 0.5 Courtney Whitson 8 11.4 6.0 2.4 1.3 0.4 Jalynn Gregory 8 10.8 3.9 3.1 2.3 0.4 Iullia Grabovskaia 8 2.8 2.9 0.1 0.0 0.3 Jada Grannum 5 1.6 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.6 Sifa Ineza 5 1.2 1.0 0.4 0.6 0.0 Gracie Dodgen 2 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 Zahira Arizmendi Rubio 1 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0

Middle Tennessee season stats

Middle Tennessee has gone 6-2 on the season so far.

The Raiders are 2-1 at home, 2-0 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 29, Middle Tennessee captured its signature win of the season, a 70-45 victory over the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 99), according to the RPI.

The Raiders, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-1.

Middle Tennessee has 22 games left in the regular season, including one against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Middle Tennessee games

Check out the Raiders in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Belmont A 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Tennessee N 7:30 PM Sun, Dec 10 Tennessee Tech A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 SFA H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Northern Kentucky H 7:30 PM

