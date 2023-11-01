Middle Tennessee's 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Blue Raiders are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 PM ET, at home versus the Belmont Bruins.

If you're looking to see the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Middle Tennessee games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Middle Tennessee's next matchup information

Opponent: Belmont Bruins

Belmont Bruins Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Murphy Athletic Center

Murphy Athletic Center Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Middle Tennessee's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Middle Tennessee players

Shop for Middle Tennessee gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Elias King 10 12.4 4.5 0.5 1.0 0.9 40.2% (45-112) 35.5% (22-62) Jestin Porter 10 10.5 3.1 1.5 1.2 0.1 35.0% (41-117) 23.2% (13-56) Justin Bufford 10 9.9 3.8 1.5 0.8 0.9 40.7% (33-81) 23.5% (8-34) Jared Jones 10 8.8 7.5 1.7 1.1 0.9 45.8% (33-72) 50.0% (4-8) Jacob Johnson 10 7.7 4.1 0.6 0.7 0.3 49.0% (25-51) 33.3% (1-3)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.