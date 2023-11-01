Middle Tennessee's 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Blue Raiders are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 PM ET, at home versus the Belmont Bruins.

Upcoming Middle Tennessee games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Belmont H 8:30 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Saint Mary's (CA) A 10:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Southern Utah A 8:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Murray State A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Reinhardt H 7:30 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Louisiana Tech H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Sam Houston H 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 UTEP A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 New Mexico State A 9:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Jacksonville State H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Florida International H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Western Kentucky A 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Liberty A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Florida International A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 New Mexico State H 7:30 PM

Middle Tennessee's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Belmont Bruins
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Location: Murphy Athletic Center
  • Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Top Middle Tennessee players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Elias King 10 12.4 4.5 0.5 1.0 0.9 40.2% (45-112) 35.5% (22-62)
Jestin Porter 10 10.5 3.1 1.5 1.2 0.1 35.0% (41-117) 23.2% (13-56)
Justin Bufford 10 9.9 3.8 1.5 0.8 0.9 40.7% (33-81) 23.5% (8-34)
Jared Jones 10 8.8 7.5 1.7 1.1 0.9 45.8% (33-72) 50.0% (4-8)
Jacob Johnson 10 7.7 4.1 0.6 0.7 0.3 49.0% (25-51) 33.3% (1-3)

