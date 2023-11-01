Buy Tickets for Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Basketball Games
Middle Tennessee's 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Blue Raiders are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 PM ET, at home versus the Belmont Bruins.
Upcoming Middle Tennessee games
Middle Tennessee's next matchup information
- Opponent: Belmont Bruins
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Murphy Athletic Center
- Broadcast: CBS Sports Network
Top Middle Tennessee players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Elias King
|10
|12.4
|4.5
|0.5
|1.0
|0.9
|40.2% (45-112)
|35.5% (22-62)
|Jestin Porter
|10
|10.5
|3.1
|1.5
|1.2
|0.1
|35.0% (41-117)
|23.2% (13-56)
|Justin Bufford
|10
|9.9
|3.8
|1.5
|0.8
|0.9
|40.7% (33-81)
|23.5% (8-34)
|Jared Jones
|10
|8.8
|7.5
|1.7
|1.1
|0.9
|45.8% (33-72)
|50.0% (4-8)
|Jacob Johnson
|10
|7.7
|4.1
|0.6
|0.7
|0.3
|49.0% (25-51)
|33.3% (1-3)
