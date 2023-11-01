Buy Tickets for Memphis Tigers Basketball Games
Memphis' 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Tigers are currently 6-2) on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 PM ET, away versus the Texas A&M Aggies.
Upcoming Memphis games
Memphis' next matchup information
- Opponent: Texas A&M Aggies
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Reed Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN2
Top Memphis players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|David Jones
|8
|19.0
|6.5
|1.3
|2.5
|0.5
|45.0% (49-109)
|37.3% (19-51)
|Jahvon Quinerly
|8
|12.0
|3.5
|4.8
|1.0
|0.1
|42.9% (30-70)
|32.4% (11-34)
|Jaykwon Walton
|8
|9.6
|3.8
|1.8
|1.1
|0.8
|39.4% (26-66)
|32.3% (10-31)
|Caleb Mills
|8
|9.4
|3.8
|1.8
|0.8
|0.4
|39.7% (23-58)
|35.3% (6-17)
|Malcolm Dandridge
|8
|6.4
|3.4
|0.3
|0.5
|1.8
|66.7% (22-33)
|-
