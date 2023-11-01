Memphis' 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Tigers are currently 6-2) on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 PM ET, away versus the Texas A&M Aggies.

If you're looking to go to see the Memphis Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Memphis games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Memphis' next matchup information

Opponent: Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Broadcast: ESPN2

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Memphis' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Memphis players

Shop for Memphis gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% David Jones 8 19.0 6.5 1.3 2.5 0.5 45.0% (49-109) 37.3% (19-51) Jahvon Quinerly 8 12.0 3.5 4.8 1.0 0.1 42.9% (30-70) 32.4% (11-34) Jaykwon Walton 8 9.6 3.8 1.8 1.1 0.8 39.4% (26-66) 32.3% (10-31) Caleb Mills 8 9.4 3.8 1.8 0.8 0.4 39.7% (23-58) 35.3% (6-17) Malcolm Dandridge 8 6.4 3.4 0.3 0.5 1.8 66.7% (22-33) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.