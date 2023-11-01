Marcus Smart will take the court for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Utah Jazz.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Smart, in his most recent showing, had 23 points, nine assists and three steals in a 125-110 loss to the Mavericks.

In this article, we dig into Smart's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-128)

Over 14.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)

Over 2.5 (-161) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-143)

Over 6.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+144)

Looking to bet on one or more of Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 118 points per game last season made the Jazz the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Jazz were the 17th-ranked squad in the league last season, allowing 43.5 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Jazz conceded 25 per game last year, ranking them 10th in the league.

Defensively, the Jazz conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Marcus Smart vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 28 14 2 2 4 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.