Lipscomb team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Aleah Sorrentino 6 11.5 7.2 0.8 0.3 1.0 Bella Vinson 6 11.5 4.5 2.0 1.0 1.0 Molly Heard 6 11.3 4.3 0.5 1.2 0.8 Blythe Pearson 6 11.3 3.5 0.5 2.0 0.2 Claira McGowan 6 9.2 3.8 2.3 0.2 0.2 Ainhoa Cea 6 4.5 3.7 3.5 1.0 0.0 Taylor Bowen 6 2.8 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.2 Kamil Collier 6 2.2 2.7 0.2 0.3 0.2 Olivia Vandergriff 6 1.5 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 Diana Saleh 5 1.0 1.2 0.2 0.4 0.0

Lipscomb season stats

Lipscomb has gone 4-2 so far this season.

The Bisons are 1-1 at home and 3-1 on the road this year.

In terms of its signature win this season, Lipscomb defeated the Morehead State Eagles at home on November 14. The final score was 77-73.

The Bisons, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have produced a record of 0-1.

Lipscomb's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Lipscomb games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 East Tennessee State A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Belmont A 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Johnson (TN) H 2:30 PM Thu, Dec 14 Chattanooga H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Vanderbilt A 2:00 PM

