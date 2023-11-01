The Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) will next play at home against the Tennessee State Tigers, on Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Lipscomb Bisons in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Lipscomb games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Lipscomb's next matchup information

Opponent: Tennessee State Tigers

Tennessee State Tigers Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Allen Arena

Allen Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Lipscomb's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Lipscomb players

Shop for Lipscomb gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Derrin Boyd 11 17.3 3.8 1.4 1.3 0.1 51.6% (66-128) 38.6% (17-44) A.J McGinnis 11 12.4 2.6 1.0 0.5 0.2 48.6% (52-107) 41.9% (26-62) Will Pruitt 11 11.2 5.2 3.7 0.8 0.0 49.4% (44-89) 29.2% (7-24) Owen McCormack 11 9.3 4.0 1.3 0.7 0.6 47.9% (35-73) 35.9% (14-39) Cody Head 11 5.6 1.8 0.7 0.5 0.1 58.5% (24-41) 40.0% (6-15)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.