The Utah Jazz (0-1) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on KJZZ and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Information

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. posted 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in NBA).

Desmond Bane collected 21.5 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5 boards.

Marcus Smart put up 11.5 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Steven Adams recorded 8.6 points, 11.6 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Xavier Tillman recorded 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen put up 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists last year.

Jordan Clarkson put up 20.8 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists. He drained 44.4% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

Walker Kessler's numbers last season were 9.2 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists per game. He sank 72% of his shots from the field.

John Collins' numbers last season were 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He drained 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 29.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

Kelly Olynyk put up 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Jazz Grizzlies 117.1 Points Avg. 116.9 118 Points Allowed Avg. 113 47.3% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.3% Three Point % 35.1%

