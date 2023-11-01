Grizzlies vs. Jazz November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Utah Jazz (0-1) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on KJZZ and BSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, BSSE
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. posted 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in NBA).
- Desmond Bane collected 21.5 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5 boards.
- Marcus Smart put up 11.5 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
- Steven Adams recorded 8.6 points, 11.6 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Xavier Tillman recorded 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen put up 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists last year.
- Jordan Clarkson put up 20.8 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists. He drained 44.4% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
- Walker Kessler's numbers last season were 9.2 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists per game. He sank 72% of his shots from the field.
- John Collins' numbers last season were 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He drained 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 29.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.
- Kelly Olynyk put up 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Jazz
|Grizzlies
|117.1
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|118
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|35.3%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
