The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) will next play at home against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming East Tennessee State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

East Tennessee State's next matchup information

Opponent: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Freedom Hall Civic Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for East Tennessee State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top East Tennessee State players

Shop for East Tennessee State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ebby Asamoah 8 16.6 4.5 0.6 0.9 0.9 42.6% (43-101) 42.4% (28-66) Quimari Peterson 8 13.1 3.9 3.5 1.8 0.1 39.4% (41-104) 28.1% (9-32) Jaden Seymour 8 11.5 7.8 2.3 0.9 0.0 46.4% (32-69) 40.0% (12-30) Karon Boyd 8 7.9 6.0 1.3 0.8 0.1 41.8% (23-55) 21.1% (4-19) Jadyn Parker 8 6.3 5.1 0.9 0.8 1.5 41.9% (18-43) 0.0% (0-1)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.