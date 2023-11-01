Do you live and breathe all things East Tennessee State? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your pride in the Buccaneers. For more details, including updated team stats, continue reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get East Tennessee State Buccaneers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

East Tennessee State team leaders

Want to buy Quimari Peterson's jersey? Or another East Tennessee State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ebby Asamoah 7 15.9 4.9 0.6 1.0 1.0 Quimari Peterson 7 14.0 4.0 3.7 1.7 0.1 Jaden Seymour 7 12.0 7.7 2.6 0.9 0.0 Karon Boyd 7 8.3 5.6 1.1 0.9 0.1 Jadyn Parker 7 5.9 5.4 0.9 0.7 1.7 Justice Smith 7 4.6 2.4 0.9 0.7 0.1 Maki Johnson 7 3.3 1.3 0.1 0.4 0.3 Braden Ilic 6 2.8 1.7 0.5 0.3 0.8 Tyler Rice 6 1.3 0.5 0.5 0.7 0.0 Gabe Sisk 3 1.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 0.0

East Tennessee State season stats

East Tennessee State has won three games so far this season (3-4).

The Buccaneers are 2-0 at home, 0-4 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the Davidson Wildcats on November 17, East Tennessee State picked up its signature win of the season, which was a 70-68 home victory.

The Buccaneers have had no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

There are 24 games left on East Tennessee State's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Buccaneers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming East Tennessee State games

Check out the Buccaneers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Jacksonville State A 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Tennessee Tech H 4:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Tusculum H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 UMKC H 7:30 PM Fri, Dec 22 Utah State A 9:00 PM

Check out the Buccaneers this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.