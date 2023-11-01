With a record of 5-3, the Chattanooga Mocs' next matchup is at home versus the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Chattanooga games

Chattanooga's next matchup information

Opponent: Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs

Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: McKenzie Arena

McKenzie Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Chattanooga players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Honor Huff 8 16.8 3.3 2.8 1.6 0.1 41.0% (43-105) 34.8% (24-69) Jan Zidek 8 14.4 4.1 1.1 0.0 0.3 52.2% (36-69) 36.4% (12-33) Sam Alexis 8 13.3 10.4 2.3 0.3 2.4 64.7% (44-68) 41.2% (7-17) Myles Che 8 9.3 2.4 2.3 1.1 0.0 46.2% (24-52) 23.8% (5-21) Tyler Millin 8 9.1 5.9 0.8 0.8 0.3 43.1% (22-51) 38.5% (10-26)

