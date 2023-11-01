Exclusive Offers on Chattanooga Mocs Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
If you're a huge fan of Chattanooga, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other Mocs apparel. For additional info, keep reading.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Chattanooga Mocs jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
Chattanooga team leaders
Want to buy Sam Alexis' jersey? Or another Chattanooga player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Honor Huff
|7
|16.7
|3.6
|2.3
|1.6
|0.1
|Jan Zidek
|7
|13.7
|4.1
|1.1
|0.0
|0.3
|Sam Alexis
|7
|13.4
|11.1
|2.4
|0.3
|2.7
|Myles Che
|7
|10.3
|2.6
|2.4
|1.1
|0.0
|Tyler Millin
|7
|8.9
|6.4
|0.9
|0.9
|0.3
|Noah Melson
|7
|3.4
|0.9
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|Demetrius Davis
|7
|3.3
|2.9
|1.3
|0.9
|0.4
|Rudy Fitzgibbons III
|6
|2.5
|1.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|Randy Brady
|7
|1.7
|4.9
|1.6
|0.3
|0.1
|Sean Cusano
|2
|6.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
Chattanooga season stats
- Chattanooga has five wins so far this season (5-2).
- The Mocs have a 4-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road.
- Chattanooga's best win this season came against the Louisville Cardinals, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 261) in the RPI. Chattanooga secured the 81-71 win on the road on November 10.
- The Mocs have had no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.
- There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on Chattanooga's schedule in 2023-24.
Looking to bet on the Mocs? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Chattanooga games
Check out the Mocs in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sun, Dec 3
|Morehead State
|A
|4:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|H
|2:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Alabama A&M
|A
|8:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|Gardner-Webb
|H
|7:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|Milwaukee
|A
|2:00 PM
Check out the Mocs this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.