Coming up for the Austin Peay Governors women (3-5) is a matchup at home versus the Murray State Racers, starting at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Austin Peay games

Austin Peay's next matchup information

Opponent: Murray State Racers

Murray State Racers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: F&M Bank Arena

Top Austin Peay players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Shamarre Hale 7 13.1 6.9 0.1 0.6 0.4 55.7% (34-61) - Anala Nelson 8 10.5 6.3 3.0 1.8 0.0 38.0% (30-79) 28.6% (2-7) Cur'Tiera Haywood 8 10.3 5.4 1.6 0.9 0.5 47.5% (28-59) 47.8% (11-23) Abby Cater 8 8.4 2.5 0.1 1.3 0.3 59.2% (29-49) 22.2% (2-9) La'Nya Foster 8 4.5 3.8 0.8 0.4 0.5 43.8% (14-32) 12.5% (1-8)

