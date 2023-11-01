The Austin Peay Governors (4-6) will next play at home against the Murray State Racers, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:15 PM ET.

Upcoming Austin Peay games

Austin Peay's next matchup information

Opponent: Murray State Racers

December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Location: F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Austin Peay players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Demarcus Sharp 10 19.0 7.6 5.1 2.7 0.9 44.9% (80-178) 0.0% (0-6) Ja'Monta Black 10 13.0 3.9 0.7 0.9 0.2 43.7% (45-103) 41.5% (34-82) Dez White 10 10.6 3.1 1.4 1.1 0.0 34.7% (34-98) 32.9% (26-79) Dezi Jones 10 8.0 2.1 1.9 1.8 0.0 34.1% (28-82) 34.0% (16-47) Sai Witt 9 7.4 4.4 0.1 0.1 0.6 34.6% (18-52) 0.0% (0-1)

