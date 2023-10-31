The Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1) will host the Nashville Predators (4-4) on Tuesday, with the Canucks coming off a defeat and the Predators off a victory.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Predators vs Canucks Additional Info

Predators vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Predators Canucks 3-2 VAN

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 21 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is 10th in the league.

The Predators' 23 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 21st in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 2.5 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 8 1 6 7 7 3 0% Thomas Novak 8 4 2 6 6 11 45.5% Ryan O'Reilly 8 4 2 6 2 10 54.7% Luke Evangelista 8 1 4 5 11 3 0% Roman Josi 8 1 4 5 6 0 -

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have given up 19 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Canucks' 31 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.4 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

Canucks Key Players