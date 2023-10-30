With nine games on the NHL menu Monday, you have plenty of chances to make an anytime goal-scorer wager. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each contest.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -110 to score

Bruins vs. Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30

7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 Pastrnak's stats: 8 goals in 8 games

Jason Robertson (Stars) +120 to score

Stars vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30

8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 Robertson's stats: 1 goal in 6 games

Clayton Keller (Coyotes) +125 to score

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30

10:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 Keller's stats: 4 goals in 7 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +130 to score

Penguins vs. Ducks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30

7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 Guentzel's stats: 2 goals in 8 games

Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +140 to score

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30

10:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 Eichel's stats: 3 goals in 9 games

Brayden Point (Lightning) +140 to score

Lightning vs. Kraken

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30

7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 Point's stats: 2 goals in 8 games

Jonathan Marchessault (Golden Knights) +140 to score

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30

10:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 Marchessault's stats: 3 goals in 9 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +140 to score

Penguins vs. Ducks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30

7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 Crosby's stats: 5 goals in 8 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +140 to score

Lightning vs. Kraken

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30

7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 Kucherov's stats: 6 goals in 8 games

Roope Hintz (Stars) +145 to score

Stars vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30

8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 Hintz's stats: 2 goals in 5 games

