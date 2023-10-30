How to Watch Lions vs. Raiders Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (5-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Ford Field on Monday, October 30, 2023.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup.
How to Watch Lions vs. Raiders
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Available on streaming services
Lions vs. Raiders Insights
- The Lions score just 1.9 more points per game (24.9) than the Raiders surrender (23).
- Las Vegas averages 16 points per game, 5.6 fewer than Detroit gives up (21.6).
- The Lions rack up 60.6 more yards per game (377) than the Raiders give up per contest (316.4).
- Las Vegas averages 32.8 fewer yards per game (284.1) than Detroit gives up per contest (316.9).
- This season, the Lions rush for 10.6 fewer yards per game (118.4) than the Raiders allow per outing (129).
- This year Las Vegas racks up 68.6 yards per game on the ground, 7.7 fewer yards than Detroit allows (76.3).
- This year, the Lions have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Raiders' takeaways (5).
- Las Vegas has turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than Detroit has forced a turnover (9) this season.
Lions Home Performance
- The Lions' average points scored (31) and conceded (22.3) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 24.9 and 21.6, respectively.
- The Lions' average yards gained at home (384.3) is higher than their overall average (377). But their average yards allowed at home (306) is lower than overall (316.9).
- Detroit accumulates 259 passing yards per game at home (0.4 more than its overall average), and concedes 231 at home (9.6 less than overall).
- At home, the Lions rack up 125.3 rushing yards per game and concede 75. That's more than they gain overall (118.4), and less than they allow (76.3).
- At home, the Lions convert 40% of third downs and allow 40% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (40.4%), and more than they allow (35%).
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|Carolina
|W 42-24
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|W 20-6
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|at Baltimore
|L 38-6
|FOX
|10/30/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|Chicago
|-
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|FOX
Raiders Away Performance
- The Raiders' average points scored in away games (14) is lower than their overall average (16). But their average points conceded in away games (27) is higher than overall (23).
- The Raiders rack up 250 yards per game on the road (34.1 less than their overall average), and give up 334.5 in away games (18.1 more than overall).
- Las Vegas accumulates 192.3 passing yards per game in away games (23.3 less than its overall average), and concedes 183.3 away from home (4.1 less than overall).
- On the road, the Raiders rack up 57.8 rushing yards per game and give up 151.3. That's less than they gain overall (68.6), and more than they allow (129).
- On the road, the Raiders convert 28.9% of third downs and allow 49% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (35%), and more than they allow (45.6%).
Raiders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/9/2023
|Green Bay
|W 17-13
|ABC/ESPN
|10/15/2023
|New England
|W 21-17
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Chicago
|L 30-12
|FOX
|10/30/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/5/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New York
|-
|NBC
|11/19/2023
|at Miami
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.