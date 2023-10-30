The Detroit Lions (5-2) square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Lions squaring off against the Raiders, check out the article below. We have collected all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Lions vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Lions have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Raiders have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In seven games this season, the Lions have lost the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent five times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Raiders have won the second quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in five games.

3rd Quarter

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging two points in the third quarter (29th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

Out of seven games this year, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

The Lions have won the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in one game, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 5.6 points on average in that quarter.

After seven games this season, the Raiders have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and won five times.

Lions vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In seven games this year, the Lions have led after the first half five times and have been losing after the first half two times.

At the end of the first half, the Raiders have been leading two times and have been trailing five times.

2nd Half

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season, been outscored in the second half in three games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 10.7 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 11 points on average in the second half.

The Raiders have lost the second half three times and won in the second half four times in seven games this season.

