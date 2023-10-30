The Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) on October 30, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on BSSE and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

Last season, Memphis had a 25-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 48.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies were the second-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Mavericks finished 30th.

The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game last year were only 2.8 more points than the 114.1 the Mavericks allowed.

Memphis went 37-8 last season when it scored more than 114.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Grizzlies scored 119.8 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 114.

The Grizzlies conceded fewer points at home (109.2 per game) than on the road (116.8) last season.

At home, the Grizzlies sunk 12.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than they averaged on the road (11.7). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than on the road (34.9%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Injuries