Southwest Division opponents face one another when the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) welcome in the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) at FedExForum, tipping off on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Information

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. posted 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1 assists last season. He also sank 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Last season, Desmond Bane recorded an average of 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Marcus Smart's stats last season included 11.5 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. He sank 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Steven Adams posted 8.6 points, 11.6 boards and 2.3 assists. He sank 59.7% of his shots from the floor.

Xavier Tillman's stats last season included 7 points, 5 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He drained 61.4% of his shots from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic put up 32.4 points, 8.6 boards and 8 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving posted 27.1 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. collected 14.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.5 boards.

Grant Williams' stats last season were 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Dwight Powell posted 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grizzlies Mavericks 116.9 Points Avg. 114.2 113 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 47.5% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.1% Three Point % 37.1%

