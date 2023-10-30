Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Bane, in his most recent time out, had 26 points and five assists in a 113-106 loss to the Wizards.

In this article we will look at Bane's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-102)

Over 25.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+120)

Over 5.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Over 4.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Mavericks allowed 114.1 points per game last season, 16th in the league.

The Mavericks gave up 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the league.

The Mavericks conceded 24.9 assists per contest last season (eighth in the league).

Allowing 11.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Mavericks were first in the league in that category.

Desmond Bane vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 35 17 6 2 1 0 1 3/13/2023 29 23 8 7 3 0 0 3/11/2023 35 25 7 8 2 0 0 10/22/2022 27 14 5 4 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.