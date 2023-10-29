Titans vs. Falcons Player Props & Odds – Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans are at home against the Atlanta Falcons.
Most of the best contributors for the Falcons and the Titans will have player props available for this matchup.
Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds
- Henry Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +370
Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360
More Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Derrick Henry
|-
|64.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-113)
|DeAndre Hopkins
|-
|-
|41.5 (-113)
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|-
|-
|17.5 (-106)
|Treylon Burks
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|Will Levis
|155.5 (-113)
|-
|-
More Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Allgeier
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|-
|Van Jefferson
|-
|-
|11.5 (-138)
|Drake London
|-
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|Desmond Ridder
|218.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|-
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|24.5 (-113)
|Jonnu Smith
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
