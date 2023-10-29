At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans are at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

Most of the best contributors for the Falcons and the Titans will have player props available for this matchup.

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +550

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +370

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +600

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derrick Henry - 64.5 (-113) 7.5 (-113) DeAndre Hopkins - - 41.5 (-113) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - - 17.5 (-106) Treylon Burks - - 24.5 (-113) Chigoziem Okonkwo - - 19.5 (-113) Will Levis 155.5 (-113) - -

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Allgeier - 34.5 (-113) - Van Jefferson - - 11.5 (-138) Drake London - - 56.5 (-113) Kyle Pitts - - 36.5 (-113) Desmond Ridder 218.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) - Bijan Robinson - 48.5 (-113) 24.5 (-113) Jonnu Smith - - 31.5 (-113)

