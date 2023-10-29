Josh Whyle did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 8 contest against the Atlanta Falcons begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Whyle's stats can be found below.

Whyle's season stats include 44 yards on four receptions (11.0 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted four times.

Josh Whyle Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Chris Moore (FP/concussion): 5 Rec; 140 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Treylon Burks (FP/knee): 6 Rec; 99 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Whyle 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 4 44 15 1 11.0

Whyle Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Bengals 2 2 26 1 Week 5 @Colts 1 1 7 0 Week 6 Ravens 1 1 11 0

