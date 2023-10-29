In Week 8 action at Nissan Stadium, the Tennessee Titans' DeAndre Hopkins will face the Atlanta Falcons defense and Jessie Bates III. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Tennessee pass catchers versus the Falcons' pass defense.

Titans vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons 37.6 6.3 51 130 7.49

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jessie Bates III Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins' 376 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 27 catches on 47 targets.

Through the air, Tennessee ranks third-last in the league in passing yards with 1,039 (173.2 per contest) and 32nd in passing TDs (three).

The Titans are bottom-10 in points this year, ranking 28th in the NFL with 104 total points scored (17.3 per contest). They also rank 29th in total yards (1,701).

Tennessee has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 27.5 times per game (fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Titans have thrown the ball 23 times this season, ranking them 22nd in the league.

Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense

Jessie Bates III has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 45 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards conceded, Atlanta is 11th in the NFL at 1,331 (190.1 per game).

The Falcons are ranked 15th in the NFL in points allowed, at 19 per game.

Atlanta has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

10 players have caught a touchdown against the Falcons this season.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Jessie Bates III Rec. Targets 47 23 Def. Targets Receptions 27 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.9 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 376 45 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.7 6.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 61 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 3 Interceptions

