DeAndre Hopkins vs. the Falcons' Defense: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 8 action at Nissan Stadium, the Tennessee Titans' DeAndre Hopkins will face the Atlanta Falcons defense and Jessie Bates III. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Tennessee pass catchers versus the Falcons' pass defense.
Titans vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons
|37.6
|6.3
|51
|130
|7.49
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jessie Bates III Insights
DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense
- DeAndre Hopkins' 376 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 27 catches on 47 targets.
- Through the air, Tennessee ranks third-last in the league in passing yards with 1,039 (173.2 per contest) and 32nd in passing TDs (three).
- The Titans are bottom-10 in points this year, ranking 28th in the NFL with 104 total points scored (17.3 per contest). They also rank 29th in total yards (1,701).
- Tennessee has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 27.5 times per game (fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Titans have thrown the ball 23 times this season, ranking them 22nd in the league.
Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense
- Jessie Bates III has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 45 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing yards conceded, Atlanta is 11th in the NFL at 1,331 (190.1 per game).
- The Falcons are ranked 15th in the NFL in points allowed, at 19 per game.
- Atlanta has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.
- 10 players have caught a touchdown against the Falcons this season.
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Jessie Bates III
|Rec. Targets
|47
|23
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|27
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.9
|14
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|376
|45
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|62.7
|6.4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|61
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|8
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|0
|3
|Interceptions
